Five Unanswered Patriots Questions After Two Days Of NFL Free Agency

The New England Patriots answered a few of their lingering roster questions during the NFL’s legal tampering period. But several more pressing ones remain unresolved

After six re-signings, two trades, two departures via free agency and zero free agent additions (as of early Wednesday morning), and with the NFL league year officially set to begin at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, let’s review both categories:

QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Safety

The Patriots have big-time questions at cornerback (more on those below), but they’re rock-solid at safety after re-signing defensive quarterback Devin McCourty for one more year. McCourty, Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips formed one of New England’s strongest position groups this past season, and all three will be back for 2022.

Quarterback

The question of who would back up Mac Jones this coming season was answered before the legal tampering period began, with the Patriots re-upping veteran Brian Hoyer on a two-year, $4 million contract with $3 million guaranteed. New England wouldn’t want Hoyer starting any games at this point in his career, but he was a great mentor during Jones’ rookie year and will provide some much-needed continuity as the Patriots overhaul their offensive coaching staff.

The question now is what will happen with third-stringer Jarrett Stidham. Could he be a trade candidate for Josh McDaniels’ Raiders or Nick Caserio’s Texans?

Kicker

Sorry, Quinn Nordin. Nick Folk is back on a reported two-year, $5 million deal that includes $2.19 million guaranteed, which should lock him into a roster spot for 2022. Though he lacks overwhelming leg power, the 36-year-old Folk has been phenomenally reliable for the Patriots, with his last missed field goal from inside 50 yards coming way back in the 2020 season opener. He’s one of just three kickers to convert more than 92% of his field goals in each of the last two seasons. Smart to lock up a player like that, even at Folk’s advanced age.

Running back

The Patriots already were set with Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson as their formidable early-down duo. Now, they have their sub back, too, re-signing the universally respected James White to a two-year deal worth up to $7 million.