Could Bruce Arians Pull A Tom Brady And Come Out Of Retirement?

Bruce Arians retired from coaching Wednesday to take over front office duties, just days after he denied rumors regarding a potential rift with his quarterback Tom Brady.

Now that Arians is retired, it’s time to start thinking about an unretirement, as per usual with any notable Tampa Bay Buccaneer. First Rob Gronkowski, then Tom Brady, eventually Bruce Arians? Not from the sounds of it.

Here’s an excerpt from NBC Sports? Peter King’s report regarding a potential comeback down the road.

Lots of coaches say they’re finished. But they find reasons to come back. In recent years, Pete Carroll has shown no desire to leave coaching (he’s 70), and Bill Belichick, who looks like he’ll coach forever, turns 70 on April 16. Arians is in their age bracket but doesn’t sound like Carroll or Belichick.

“No,” Arians said, “this is it. This is it. I’m gonna be 70 in October. I just look forward to helping the Bucs because they’ve been so great to me and my family.“

Unlike Brady earlier in the winter, Arians is shutting the door on a return to his former role.