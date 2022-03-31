Everyone Made Same Tom Brady Joke After Bruce Arians Retirement

NESN Logo Sign In

Even before Tom Brady retired, there were rumors of a rift between the quarterback and now former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians.

Just days after denying any sort of dispute between the pair, Arians is retiring from coaching to take on a front office role.

Where there is smoke, there’s usually fire, and Wednesday’s personnel moves might indicate some truth to the rumors. Fans and media members alike are now convinced that Brady pushed Arians off of the coaching staff. Regardless of any accuracy behind the sentiment, the social media reaction was pretty hilarious.

What Tom Brady wants Tom Brady gets. — David Wade (@davidwade) March 31, 2022

Tom Brady or Bruce Arians seemed like an easy choice. https://t.co/WrQ2OzMnXs — Rich Keefe (@Keefe21) March 31, 2022

Tom Brady to Todd Bowles pic.twitter.com/ZEioz5zwDV — Brett ?? (@KoopaKabana_) March 31, 2022

There?s absolutely no way Tom Brady didn?t have something to do with this https://t.co/iYs0bNdPKX — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) March 31, 2022

The real reason Tom Brady returned. https://t.co/sn9rsQc94P — Patty Hams (@megahammy) March 31, 2022

While it’s clear Tom Brady has an influence on the situation, it may not be what it seems. Either way, everyone on social media seemed to have some fun reacting to the news.