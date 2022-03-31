Everyone Made Same Tom Brady Joke After Bruce Arians Retirement

Even before Tom Brady retired, there were rumors of a rift between the quarterback and now former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians.
Just days after denying any sort of dispute between the pair, Arians is retiring from coaching to take on a front office role.
Where there is smoke, there’s usually fire, and Wednesday’s personnel moves might indicate some truth to the rumors. Fans and media members alike are now convinced that Brady pushed Arians off of the coaching staff. Regardless of any accuracy behind the sentiment, the social media reaction was pretty hilarious.
While it’s clear Tom Brady has an influence on the situation, it may not be what it seems. Either way, everyone on social media seemed to have some fun reacting to the news.