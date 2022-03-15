Derwin James Welcomes J.C. Jackson To Chargers After Reported Deal

NESN Logo Sign In

J.C. Jackson took no time to make a big splash in free agency during day one of the NFL’s legal tampering period.

The former New England Patriots cornerback reportedly has agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Chargers on a five-year deal. The deal leaves the Patriots with some holes to fill, but adds to the Chargers’ impressive offseason.

Chargers safety and team captain Derwin James was ecstatic about the addition of J.C. Jackson to a now-loaded secondary, posting a picture of the duo at the 2022 Pro Bowl, along with three bolt emojis.