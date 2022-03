NESN Logo Sign In

Deshaun Watson is a member of the Cleveland Browns, and judging by his latest Instagram post, he is pretty fired up about it.

Watson was traded to the Browns by the Houston Texans on Friday — more than one year after he first requested a trade from the franchise — and promptly shared his excitement on social media.

“Cleveland, LETSSSS GOOOO!!” he wrote. “#DawgPound Ready To Work!”

From Deshaun Watson on Instagram pic.twitter.com/jlqGKLaMqs — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 18, 2022

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Watson’s deal is for five years at $230 million that is fully guaranteed.