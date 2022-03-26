Bruins Notes: ‘A Lot To Like’ About Dominant Win Against Islanders

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Bruins are clicking, to say the least, and that trend continued Saturday afternoon.

Boston took care of the New York Islanders 6-3 at TD Garden in a game that showcased 10 different Bruins players amass at least one point.

The third line of Craig Smith, Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic continued to cook while David Pastrnak, Taylor Hall and Erik Haula once again showed off just how good their chemistry really is.

It was more than just the two lines, though. The penalty kill, power play, goaltending and everything in between gave head coach Bruce Cassidy reason to be happy.

“Well there was a lot to like,” Cassidy said after the game. “I think we had our skating legs. I liked that our power play was much more effective than the last couple of days. … I think all four lines were trying to play the right way, get some offense going and play to their strengths. …”

The Bruins long have been called a one-line team when Pastrnak, Marchand and Patrice Bergeron were a trio. They were dominant, there never was any questioning that, but Cassidy made the decision to split them up to try to generate some offense on other lines and get a little extra from Pastrnak, who struggled to begin the 2021-22 NHL season.

The result: Pastrnak can’t stop scoring, Hall’s play has been elevated and Erik Haula quietly is playing some of his best hockey.