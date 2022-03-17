Patriots Reportedly Involved In Wide Receiver Market Set To Heat Up

NESN Logo Sign In

After a frenzy of wide receiver movement on day one of the legal tampering period, the market hit a relative standstill.

Now that Allen Robinson is off of the board, who many considered the top receiver in the class, the market is projected to heat up once again.

The Patriots still are expected to be in the mix as they look for an impact pass catcher on the perimeter. PFF’s Doug Kyed originally tweeted on Thursday about the market following the Robinson signing:

“Interest in available wide receivers is heating back up with Robinson off of the board and heading to the Rams on a three-year deal. Robinson was viewed as another domino that needed to fall.”

He responded to his own tweet, listing the Patriots among a list of teams who have “reached out on available outside WRs and have yet to make a splash addition.”

The Bears, 49ers, Colts, Texans, Patriots and Raiders are among teams who have reached out on available outside WRs and have yet to make a splash addition.



The Patriots have been linked to many of the available receiving options from the top of the market to the bottom.