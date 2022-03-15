Mac Jones Welcomes Newest Patriot After Chase Winovich Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots entered the week with five Alabama products on their roster. On Tuesday, they added another.

On the second day of the NFL’s legal tampering period, the Patriots swung a trade with the Browns, shipping outside linebacker Chase Winovich for inside linebacker — and former Crimson Tide standout — Mack Wilson.

The trade cannot be finalized until the new league year opens Wednesday afternoon, but quarterback Mac Jones wasted little time in welcoming his ex-college teammate to New England.

“BAMA,” Jones tweeted, tagging Wilson. “… let’s work.”

Jones and Wilson overlapped for two years in Tuscaloosa, with the latter leaving school in 2019 to enter the NFL draft (against the advice of head coach Nick Saban). Wilson was selected in the fifth round and spent the last three seasons with the Browns, playing mostly on special teams in 2021. At 6-foot-1, 233 pounds, he’s smaller and more athletic than most Patriots linebackers and is considered a solid coverage player.

Defensive tackle Christian Barmore, linebacker Anfernee Jennings and running back Damien Harris also played with Wilson in college, with the Patriots drafting four Alabama players in the last three years. Wilson could be part of New England’s plan to replace another Bama alum, Dont’a Hightower, who will be an unrestricted free agent.