MLB Rumors: Ex-Red Sox Infielder José Iglesias Will Sign With Rockies

It appears José Iglesias won’t be returning to the Boston Red Sox.

According to The Athletic’s Nick Groke, Iglesias will sign a one-year contract with the Colorado Rockies and play shortstop. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported the deal is worth $5 million.

Iglesias was claimed off waivers by the Red Sox in September 2021 and helped get Boston into the Major League Baseball postseason during a time the team was going through a COVID-19 outbreak and dealing with injuries.

He was ineligible to play in the postseason, but Iglesias remained in the dugout to cheer on his team and provide some extra energy that did not go unnoticed.

With the Rockies reportedly signing Iglesias, this all but shuts the door on the Trevor Story era.