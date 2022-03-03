NFL Writer Believes Best Free-Agency Fit For Patriots Already Is In-House

NESN Logo Sign In

One NFL writer believes the best move as the New England Patriots gear up for free agency this offseason would be to simply re-sign someone already in-house.

NFL Media’s Marc Sessler shared one free-agent fit for each AFC team on Wednesday and in doing so indicated how Bill Belichick and company should make Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson priority No. 1.

“Talks between Jackson and Foxborough’s money men have gone quiet, with the talented corner recently lamenting: ‘I guess they feel like they don’t need me. I guess I can’t be that important to them. I know I am, but they’re not showing me,’ ” Sessler wrote, referencing what Jackson told NBC Sports Boston recently.

“The franchise tag remains an option, but I’m lobbying for New England to re-sign one of the AFC’s top man-to-man menaces,” he continued. “Jackson is rarely beat deep, finished second in the league with eight picks and already looms as an ideal scheme fit. Bill Belichick might blanch at the big contract, but a nice four-year deal would keep one of the game’s top cover men around until the coach turns 74.”

Sessler isn’t exactly alone in his thinking. NFL Media colleague Adam Schein also is hoping Belichick will re-sign Jackson, as shared in the writer’s nine transactions he wants to see.

Jackson previously has expressed a desire to remain with the Patriots, but recently reports also have noted how he wants to be paid like one of the top cornerbacks in the league.

One specific report from NFL Network’s Mike Giardi on Wednesday noted how Jackson is expected to have a “robust market” for his services, perhaps casting further doubt on if the Patriots will be able to keep him.