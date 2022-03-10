Kyle Van Noy Thanks New England (Again) Following Patriots Release

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyle Van Noy’s second tour of duty in New England is over.

The Patriots on Monday released the veteran linebacker, a move potentially forecast by Van Noy’s own Twitter activity over the weekend. Van Noy, 30, now is free to sign with any team ahead of next Wednesday’s official start to NFL free agency.

Van Noy used Twitter in 2020 to thank New England after he left the Patriots to sign with the Miami Dolphins. He repeated the act Wednesday, once again showing his gratitude to Patriots fans.

“Thank you New England for another amazing year!” Van Noy tweeted. “This will always be home for me and my family. See you later for now… and I have nothing but love! #53.”

Van Noy was his usual solid self this past season, playing in 75.1% of Patriots defensive snaps while racking up 66 tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception. Replacing Van Noy, a smart, good football player with big-game experience, won’t be easy for Bill Belichick and company.

That said, the Patriots reportedly are prioritizing linebacker help as they prepare for free agency. Fellow New England linebackers Dont’a Hightower, Ja’Whaun Bentley and Jamie Collins all are set to hit the open market next week.