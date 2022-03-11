Patriots Reportedly Showing Interest In This Recently Released Receiver

NESN Logo Sign In

If you’re looking for an under-the-radar free agent receiver who could land with the Patriots, keep an eye on DaeSean Hamilton.

New England recently has shown interest in the 27-year-old, Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal Journal reported Friday morning, citing a source. Hamilton was released by the Denver Broncos on Tuesday after the team landed quarterback Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks.

Here’s Daniels’ report:

The Patriots continue to do work on the upcoming receiver free agent class.



One name to watch is DaeSean Hamilton. He was released on Tuesday and the Pats are already showing interest, per source.



The Pats had interest in him prior to the 2018 draft as well. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) March 11, 2022

Hamilton, primarily a slot receiver, missed all of the 2021 season after tearing an ACL last May. Taken in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, the Penn State product posted per-17-game averages of 30 catches, 308 yards and two touchdowns in the two seasons prior to his injury. During his career, Hamilton has lined up in the slot on 59.8% of his passing-game snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

Hamilton is one of the most prolific receivers in Penn State history, racking up a school-record 214 receptions over four seasons while finishing his career ranked second in yards (2,842) and fourth in TDs with 18, a number that since has been surpassed by 2022 draft prospect Jahan Dotson. A great route-runner, Hamilton modeled his game after longtime Patriots receiver Julian Edelman and met with New England ahead of the 2018 draft.

“(Edelman) plays a lot bigger than his size, and he’s really quick in and out of cuts,” Hamilton told NESN.com’s Zack Cox in 2018. “He creates separation with all the routes that he runs. He runs great routes, uses his stems and leverages. … He plays violent, and he’s obviously fearless going across the middle. That’s what I liked to see when I was watching Julian Edelman play.”