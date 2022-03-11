Patriots Reportedly Showing Interest In This Recently Released Receiver

If you’re looking for an under-the-radar free agent receiver who could land with the Patriots, keep an eye on DaeSean Hamilton.
New England recently has shown interest in the 27-year-old, Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal Journal reported Friday morning, citing a source. Hamilton was released by the Denver Broncos on Tuesday after the team landed quarterback Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks.
Here’s Daniels’ report:
Hamilton, primarily a slot receiver, missed all of the 2021 season after tearing an ACL last May. Taken in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, the Penn State product posted per-17-game averages of 30 catches, 308 yards and two touchdowns in the two seasons prior to his injury. During his career, Hamilton has lined up in the slot on 59.8% of his passing-game snaps, per Pro Football Focus.
Hamilton is one of the most prolific receivers in Penn State history, racking up a school-record 214 receptions over four seasons while finishing his career ranked second in yards (2,842) and fourth in TDs with 18, a number that since has been surpassed by 2022 draft prospect Jahan Dotson. A great route-runner, Hamilton modeled his game after longtime Patriots receiver Julian Edelman and met with New England ahead of the 2018 draft.
“(Edelman) plays a lot bigger than his size, and he’s really quick in and out of cuts,” Hamilton told NESN.com’s Zack Cox in 2018. “He creates separation with all the routes that he runs. He runs great routes, uses his stems and leverages. … He plays violent, and he’s obviously fearless going across the middle. That’s what I liked to see when I was watching Julian Edelman play.”
What the Patriots think of Hamilton at this stage of his career, following a significant injury, is anyone’s guess. But they probably could sign him to an affordable, team-friendly contract, and if nothing else give Hamilton a chance to prove himself in training camp.
And Hamilton isn’t the only receiver New England has looked at this offseason. The Patriots reportedly have done extensive work in pursuing not just receivers available in free agency, but also those who could be had on the trade market.
Due to his release, Hamilton is free to sign with any team immediately. NFL free agency officially begins next Wednesday.