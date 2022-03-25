Red Sox Roster Projection: How Trevor Story Contract Impacts 2022 Plans

NESN Logo Sign In

We reached a pivotal point Wednesday, as the Red Sox officially signed Trevor Story to a six-year contract and subsequently made their first round of spring training roster cuts.

Now, a couple of days later, Opening Day is less than two weeks away, and Boston’s roster (as well as its lineup and rotation) is beginning to take shape — albeit with a few lingering questions.

So, who will break camp with the major league club?

One important note: Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association reportedly reached a tentative agreement to expand rosters from 26 to 28 players through May 1, an effort to combat such a short ramp-up after the MLB lockout.

The truncated spring training has the potential to affect everyone but it could be especially troublesome for starting pitchers trying to stretch out ahead of the 2022 season. And thus it’s likely the 13-pitcher limit — a rule passed before the 2020 campaign but ultimately suspended the past two years under COVID-19 pandemic protocols — won’t be implemented until May 2 at the earliest.

A lot of teams probably will use the two extra roster spots to carry a couple of hurlers they otherwise wouldn’t to open the season. The Red Sox could follow suit with Chris Sale sidelined with a stress fracture in his ribcage, James Paxton out until midseason while recovering from Tommy John surgery and Josh Taylor dealing with a back issue that’s threatening to push back his 2022 debut.

Also worth keeping in mind: Boston is dealing with a 40-man roster crunch, which could play a role in the team’s decision-making, and there’s still time for the Red Sox, among others, to make moves before Opening Day, whether it’s via free agency or trades.