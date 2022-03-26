Rob Gronkowski Fuels Retirement Questions With Bizarre Video

NESN Logo Sign In

Rob Gronkowski continues to send mixed signals when it comes to his potential retirement but the latest was perhaps the most bizarre yet.

Gronkowski, in what seemed to be his way of replying to those questioning whether he would retire or not, posted a Gronkowski-like video with the theme song of “Reading Rainbow” accompanying the solar system and math equations. Essentially, it provided no answers at all.

You can watch Gronkowski’s TikTok video below:

Gronkowski’s lack of update comes as his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, shared Friday how the veteran tight end has not made up his mind on his playing future. Rosenhaus did add how Gronkowski has been in contact with both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and other teams should he opt to play another season.

Gronkowski previously hinted that there is a “very good chance” he returns to Tampa Bay, which would be his third season with the Buccaneers. Gronkowski’s longtime quarterback, Tom Brady, came out of his brief retirement to re-join the Buccaneers earlier this offseason, as well.