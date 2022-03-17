Stephen Curry Injury: X-Rays Reportedly Bring ‘Sigh Of Relief’ For Warriors

NESN Logo Sign In

Stephen Curry is down, but he shouldn’t be out — for too long.

The Golden State Warriors superstar suffered a sprained ligament in his left foot during his team’s loss to the Boston Celtics, The Athletic and Stadium’s Shams Charania reported Thursday, citing NBA sources. Curry is out indefinitely, but he avoided “major damage,” easing the Warriors’ worst fears.

Warriors star Stephen Curry has been diagnosed with a sprained ligament in left foot that will sideline him indefinitely, sources tell @TheAthletic, @Stadium,” Charania wrote in a tweet. “X-rays on the foot returned negative Wednesday night — meaning no fracture or major damage, a sigh of relief.”

Celtics guard Marcus Smart caused Curry’s injury by diving for a loose ball and landing on his foot. Golden State head coach Steve Kerr took issue with the play, calling it “dangerous,” but Draymond Green and Celtics coach Ime Udoka and star Jaylen Brown had no problem with it.

Curry has played in 64 of the 70 games the Warriors have played this season, helping them amass a 47-23 record, good for third place in the Western Conference standings. Golden State might suffer without its brightest star in the short term, but he likely will be back in time for the NBA playoffs.