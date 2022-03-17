Steve Kerr Rips Marcus Smart’s ‘Dangerous’ Dive That Injured Steph Curry

NESN Logo Sign In

While the Golden State Warriors aren’t calling Marcus Smart a dirty player, they certainly don’t like what he did.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr explained to reporters why he took exception to the Boston Celtics guard’s dive into Stephen Curry on Wednesday night. The Golden State superstar exited Celtics-Warriors in the second quarter due to a foot injury he suffered under the impact of Smart’s dive.

Kerr and Smart argued about the play on the court.

The interaction between Marcus Smart and Steve Kerr after Steph Curry was headed for the locker room. pic.twitter.com/y0NbQ20Upp — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 17, 2022

Afterward, Kerr addressed his confrontation with Smart.

“I thought it was a dangerous play,” Kerr said in a postgame press conference, as seen in a video Bay Area Sports HQ shared via Twitter. “I thought Marcus dove into Steph’s knee, and that’s what I was upset about. (I have) a lot of respect for Marcus, he’s a hell of a player, a gamer, competitor. … We talked after the game, we?re good. But I thought it was a dangerous play, and I just let him know.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry is getting an MRI right now and said he was upset at Marcus Smart because he dove at Curry's knees. He called it a dangerous play. Moses Moody hurt his right shoulder. #DubNation #BOSvsGSW pic.twitter.com/GONH8mvHXu — Bay Area Sports HQ (@BayAreaSportsHQ) March 17, 2022

So to recap, Kerr believes Smart made a “dangerous” play, and Warriors stopper and provocateur Draymond Green believes the dive “wasn’t dirty”. Celtics coach Ime Udoka and star Jaylen Brown echoed Green’s comments.