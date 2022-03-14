Tom Brady Sr. Weighs In On Son Ending NFL Retirement After 40 Days

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady’s family will have to wait at least another year to get that extended quality time they’ve all been yearning for.

Brady on Sunday announced his NFL return a whole 40 days after initially retiring. Despite ongoing rumors of Brady wanting to play elsewhere, he apparently will play with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season.

His ever-talkative father, Tom Brady Sr., spoke with multiple reporters about the decision.

“Upon reflection and spending time with his family and stuff, he’s happy and we in the family are happy,” Brady Sr. told WBZ-TV’s Steve Burton. “We’ll be more than happy, we’re all elated and it’s going to be a wonderful, one more year. He’s said all along, ‘I’m going to play until 45,’ but I’m not sure that it’s so much the 45 as he just loves playing football.”

Brady Sr. added: “He had a heck of a good year this last year and you know once you give it up you don’t come back. There’s no semi-retirement in football so he can’t coast into retirement and I just don’t think that he was ready. He thinks he can do the job.”

The elder Brady also told WHDH-TV’s Dan Hausle, “I think people kind of put him into a corner and all these rumors and things before he was ready to make a decision and he had to say something just to get the news people off his back.”

So why did Tom retire? ? I think people kind of put him into a corner and all these rumors and things before he was ready to make a decision and he had to say something just to get the news people off his back.? That?s what Tom Brady?s dad told me. #7News pic.twitter.com/fl2Sv8KbcW — Dan Hausle (@dhausleon7) March 14, 2022

Brady Sr. also downplays talk of Tom thinking of un-retiring to play for hometown 49ers. Says that?s another media creation. #7News — Dan Hausle (@dhausleon7) March 14, 2022

For what it’s worth, Gisele Bundchen echoed Brady Sr.’s excitement after her husband’s announcement. So, too, did Buccaneers leadership — as expected.

As for the New England Patriots, the soonest they could face Brady and the Bucs is the 2023 season, unless the two meet in Super Bowl LVII.