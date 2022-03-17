It Seems We May Be Able To Cross Another Receiver Off List For Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

If the New England Patriots are hoping to acquire a No. 1 receiver in free agency, it seemingly won’t come in the form of former Cleveland Browns wideout Jarvis Landry.

The Patriots are not showing interest in the now free-agent wideout, according to the Providence Journal’s Mark Daniels, despite the fact Landry is one of the best players still available on the open market. That market had another name crossed off Thursday afternoon as Allen Robinson reportedly decided to join the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported earlier this week both the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints were interested in Landry. The Green Bay Packers also are in the mix, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed reported Thursday that the Patriots are among teams who have reached out to available outside receivers, however. Among those could be players like Odell Beckham Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, etc.

With so many other teams around the league making key moves, both for receivers and for other impactful players, it’s fair to grow a little less confident in the Patriots given their current approach.