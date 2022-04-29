Bruins Wrap: Boston Beat Sabres 5-0 In Regular Season Home Finale

The Boston Bruins defeated the Buffalo Sabres 5-0 on Thursday night in their regular-season home finale at TD Garden.
The Bruins improved to 51-25-5, and the Sabres fell to 31-39-11
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The game appeared to trend towards a defensive battle after a scoreless first period. However, it was captain Patrice Bergeron who opened up the scoring for the Bruins. He scored two goals in the second period and added a third to complete a hat trick. Those goals mark 400 career goals for the Bruins captain.
Bruce Cassidy and the Bruins have been trying to figure out their power play woes, and they seemed to have found their confidence on Thursday night. After going 0-for-39 on the power play, David Pastrnak broke the streak scoring his 40th goal of the season at the 2:11 mark in the third period. Taylor Hall followed that up with a power play goal of his own, also in the third period.
The Bruins win not only meant a lot to the home fans but also to longtime trainer Don DelNegro who retired Thursday night.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Bergeron’s netted a hat trick on Thursday night, earning him 25 goals on the season. His 400 career goals now puts him 105th on the all-time goals list in NHL history.
— Linus Ullmark got the start and earned a shutout, his first of the year. The Bruins goaltender saved 37 shots that went his way.
— Pastrnak broke the Bruins’ power play struggles and earned his second career 40-goal season in the process. He was also credited with an assist on Hall’s power play goal.
