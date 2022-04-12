Ex-Patriot Cam Newton Under Fire Over Sexist Comments About Women

NESN Logo Sign In

Cam Newton on Sunday replicated the ignorance he displayed during an infamous 2017 news conference. Many will argue he’s reached a new low.

During that 2017 conference, Newton, then a member of the Carolina Panthers, reacted to a question from a female reporter by saying, “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes.” The comments generated a passionate response, with Newton losing sponsors and angering many NFL fans. After being denounced by the league, Newton issued an apology while also claiming his remarks were intended to be complimentary.

That brings us back to Sunday, when the free agent quarterback, who returned to the Panthers last season after being released by the New England Patriots on roster cutdown day, was a guest on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. During his appearance, Newton identified his mother, Jackie Newton, as an example of how a woman should behave.

“I had a perfect, a perfect example of what a man was in my life by my father,” Newtons said. “My parents have been together for 36, 37 years now and it’s a beautiful thing. I grew up in a three-parent household. My mom, my father, and my grandmother. And I knew what a woman was. Not a bad b—h!”

When asked to explain the difference between a “bad b—h” and a woman, Newton offered the following:

“A bad b—h is a person who’s just, you know, ‘Girl I’m a bad b—h, I’m doing this, I’m doing that. I look the part but I don’t act the part.’ There’s a lot of women who are bad b—-es. And I say ‘b—-es’ in a way, not to degrade a woman but just to go off the aesthetic of what they deem is a boss chick.

“Now a woman for me is, handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs. Right? And I think a lot of times when you get that aesthetic of, ‘I’m a boss bitch, Imma this, Imma that.’ No baby! But you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet! You don’t know how to allow a man to lead.”