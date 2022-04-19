NFL Analyst Picks ‘Worst Draft Pick’ In Last Five Years For Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

NFL teams aren’t perfect but it’s not a great testament when your top-value draft pick never takes a snap.

The New England Patriots have a renowned reputation in the NFL for trading back in the draft and finding value when it’s available, especially in the late rounds.

However, the Patriots have had their fair share of busts over the past five years. On Tuesday, NFL analyst Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report identified every team’s worst draft pick over that span.

For the Patriots’ choice on this list, it was Duke Dawson. The former Florida cornerback was drafted with the 56th overall pick in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft and did not play with the Patriots.

Dawson’s only time with the Patriots was in the preseason where he logged 177 snaps through two years, according to Pro Football Focus.

A hamstring injury kept Dawson out in 2018 and he was a healthy scratch throughout the season. In 2019, the Patriots cut bait with Dawson and traded him and a seventh-round pick to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a sixth-round pick, which the Patriots used to draft offensive tackle Justin Herron in the 2020 draft.

Dawson played 26 games for the Broncos, but injuries continued to plague his career. Dawson tore his ACL in 2020 and spent half of the 2021 season on the physically unable to perform list recovering from his injury. The 26-year-old is currently a free agent.