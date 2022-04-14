NFL Draft Analyst Pegs Where Mac Jones Would Rank In 2022 QB Class

NESN Logo Sign In

How much weaker is this year’s crop of quarterback prospects than the star-studded 2021 class? The fifth QB drafted a year ago would be the first one taken this time around.

That’s according to ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., who said in a conference call Thursday he would rank New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones above any signal-caller available in this month’s 2022 NFL Draft.

“Mac probably would have edged all the quarterbacks out,” Kiper said, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “Knowing what we know now, he’d be No. 1.”

Jones was drafted 15th overall last year, behind Trevor Lawrence (No. 1), Zach Wilson (No. 2), Trey Lance (No. 3) and Justin Fields (No. 11). The Alabama product enjoyed the best rookie season of the bunch, piloting the Patriots to a playoff berth and making the Pro Bowl as an AFC alternate.

This year’s QB class does not feature a single no-doubt NFL starter. Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett and Liberty’s Malik Willis are the most highly regarded prospects, with North Carolina’s Sam Howell, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder and Ole Miss’ Matt Corral potentially sneaking into the back half of the first round.

Quarterback ranks very low on the Patriots’ list of draft needs, but they still could use a late-round pick on a developmental prospect, as they often did during Tom Brady’s tenure. Brown’s EJ Perry, who reportedly visited Gillette Stadium this week, is one potential Day 3 target.