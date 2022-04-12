NFL Rumors: This Bruce Arians Tendency Didn’t Sit Well With Tom Brady

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick certainly had their differences, but they were on a level playing field when it came to preparation and attention to detail.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback apparently was in a much different situation with his now-former coach in Tampa Bay.

Both Brady and Bruce Arians have been steadfast in their claims that there wasn’t and still isn’t an issue between them. But according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Dave Hyde, Arians’ typical approach to game prep irked the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

“Brady, as in New England, showed up each Tuesday morning with a game plan for the following Sunday, a source said,” Hyde wrote. “He expected coaches to do the same. Arians, busy with other work, wasn’t ready at that early point in a workweek to complete a full game plan. It became representative of small-ish but significant problems between them.”

The 44-year-old quarterback, of course, will no longer have to worry about this problem. Arians recently retired from coaching, paving the way for a Todd Bowles promotion in Tampa Bay. Arians claims Brady did not effectively force him out of his Buccaneers head coaching job, but based on the stockpile of rumors over the past few months, that’s kind of hard to believe.