Mac Jones, Other Patriots Players React To Celtics-Nets Playoff Thriller

Plus: A reaction from Julian Edelman

by

Some members of the Patriots were feeling Celtics Pride on Sunday afternoon.

Boston, thanks to stellar last-minute defense, clutch team basketball and a final-second no-show from the Brooklyn Nets, rode a Jayson Tatum buzzer-beater to a playoff-opening victory. The thrilling finish at TD Garden brought out all the tweets, including a few from Patriots players.

New England quarterback Mac Jones was fired up after the game, as was running back Damien Harris.

Check out these tweets:

By the way: Harris and Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers sat courtside at Sunday’s game. So, too, did team owner Robert Kraft and his son, Jonathan.

The Celtics and Nets will play Game 2 of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series Wednesday night. Boston will be looking to take a 2-0 series lead.

ADINJECT1

As for the Patriots, they officially began their offseason program Monday morning.

More Football:

Mac Jones, Other Patriots Players React To Celtics-Nets Playoff Thriller
Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story
Previous Article

Red Sox Vs. Twins Lineups: Trevor Story Sits For Patriots’ Day Finale

Picked For You

Related