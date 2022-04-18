Mac Jones, Other Patriots Players React To Celtics-Nets Playoff Thriller

Some members of the Patriots were feeling Celtics Pride on Sunday afternoon.
Boston, thanks to stellar last-minute defense, clutch team basketball and a final-second no-show from the Brooklyn Nets, rode a Jayson Tatum buzzer-beater to a playoff-opening victory. The thrilling finish at TD Garden brought out all the tweets, including a few from Patriots players.
New England quarterback Mac Jones was fired up after the game, as was running back Damien Harris.
Check out these tweets:
By the way: Harris and Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers sat courtside at Sunday’s game. So, too, did team owner Robert Kraft and his son, Jonathan.
The Celtics and Nets will play Game 2 of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series Wednesday night. Boston will be looking to take a 2-0 series lead.
As for the Patriots, they officially began their offseason program Monday morning.