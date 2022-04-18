Mac Jones, Other Patriots Players React To Celtics-Nets Playoff Thriller

NESN Logo Sign In

Some members of the Patriots were feeling Celtics Pride on Sunday afternoon.

Boston, thanks to stellar last-minute defense, clutch team basketball and a final-second no-show from the Brooklyn Nets, rode a Jayson Tatum buzzer-beater to a playoff-opening victory. The thrilling finish at TD Garden brought out all the tweets, including a few from Patriots players.

New England quarterback Mac Jones was fired up after the game, as was running back Damien Harris.

Check out these tweets:

Wow — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) April 17, 2022

Great play by @smart_MS3 too!!! — Adrian Phillips (@Phillips_17) April 17, 2022

This is the conference finals basically ????? — J Jones (@Jonathan_Jones2) April 17, 2022

What a game ? — Josh Uche ??? (@_Uche35) April 17, 2022

By the way: Harris and Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers sat courtside at Sunday’s game. So, too, did team owner Robert Kraft and his son, Jonathan.

The Celtics and Nets will play Game 2 of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series Wednesday night. Boston will be looking to take a 2-0 series lead.

As for the Patriots, they officially began their offseason program Monday morning.