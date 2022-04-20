Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Nick Pivetta Returns For Third Start

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox return to Fenway Park on Wednesday night to host the Toronto Blue Jays in the second game of the three-game set.

Boston, fresh off of a 2-1 victory in Nathan Eovaldi’s start, now will hand the ball to right-hander Nick Pivetta for a third time this season.

The Blue Jays will counter with fellow right-hander José Berríos.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora inserted first baseman Bobby Dalbec and right fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. back into the lineup after both were left off the starting nine Tuesday night. Cora also opted to adjust the lineup given that Boston will face a right-hander, moving third baseman Rafael Devers back into the No. 2 spot with second baseman Trevor Story back to the No. 6 hole.

NESN will broadcast Red Sox-Blue Jays in full, with pregame coverage starting at 5:30 p.m. ET due to an on-field ceremony in remembrance of former NESN broadcaster Jerry Remy. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. and postgame coverage immediately will follow the final out. Be sure to live stream the game on Watch NESN Live if you’re on the go.

Here are the full lineups:

BOSTON RED SOX (6-5)

Kiké Hernández, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Alex Verdugo, LF

Trevor Story, 2B

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., RF

Connor Wong, C