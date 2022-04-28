Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez Sit In Series Finale

The Boston Red Sox are doing some platooning as they attempt to split their series with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Alex Cora opts to rest J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts on Thursday in the final game of Boston’s series finale against Toronto. Christian Arroyo and Travis Shaw replace the Red Sox stars in the lineup, with Cora shuffling the batting order as a result.
Second baseman Trevor Story and left fielder Alex Verdugo start Boston’s order for the fourth consecutive game. With Bogaerts out, third baseman Rafael Devers moves up one spot from fourth to third.
Center fielder Kiké Hernández and right fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. both move up two spots to fourth and fifth, respectively. Arroyo bats sixth and plays shortstop, and Bobby Dalbec climbs one spot from eighth to seventh.
Shaw, the designated hitter, bats eighth.
Catcher Christian Vázquez returns from a day off and bats ninth.
Pitcher Garrett Whitlock makes the second start of his career. The righty ranks first in WHIP (0.51) and second in opponents’ batting average (.109) among American League pitchers who have thrown at least 10 innings this season.
Right-hander Alek Manoah starts on the mound for the Blue Jays.
Red Sox-Blue Jays coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET on NESN with “Red Sox First Pitch,” followed by “Red Sox Gameday Live” at 2:30 p.m. First pitch from Rogers Centre is scheduled for 3:07 p.m., and postgame coverage will follow the final out. Remember, if you’re on the go you can catch the Red Sox-Blue Jays game online at Watch NESN Live.
Here are the starting lineups:
BOSTON RED SOX (8-11)
Trevor Story, 2B
Alex Verdugo, LF
Rafael Devers, 3B
Kiké Hernández, CF
Jackie Bradley Jr., RF
Christian Arroyo, SS
Bobby Dalbec, 1B
Travis Shaw, DH
Christian Vázquez, C
Garrett Whitlock, RHP (1-0, 0.66 ERA)
TORONTO BLUE JAYS (12-7)
George Springer, DH
Bo Bichette, SS
Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF
Ramiel Tapia, RF
Matt Chapman, 3B
Alejandro Kirk, C
Santiago Espinal, 2B
Gosuke Katoh, 1B
Bradley Zimmer, CF
Alek Manoah, RHP (3-0, 2.00 ERA)