Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez Sit In Series Finale

The Boston Red Sox are doing some platooning as they attempt to split their series with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Alex Cora opts to rest J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts on Thursday in the final game of Boston’s series finale against Toronto. Christian Arroyo and Travis Shaw replace the Red Sox stars in the lineup, with Cora shuffling the batting order as a result.

Second baseman Trevor Story and left fielder Alex Verdugo start Boston’s order for the fourth consecutive game. With Bogaerts out, third baseman Rafael Devers moves up one spot from fourth to third.

Center fielder Kiké Hernández and right fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. both move up two spots to fourth and fifth, respectively. Arroyo bats sixth and plays shortstop, and Bobby Dalbec climbs one spot from eighth to seventh.

Shaw, the designated hitter, bats eighth.

Catcher Christian Vázquez returns from a day off and bats ninth.

Pitcher Garrett Whitlock makes the second start of his career. The righty ranks first in WHIP (0.51) and second in opponents’ batting average (.109) among American League pitchers who have thrown at least 10 innings this season.