Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Kiké Hernández Returns For Series Opener

The Boston Red Sox are sticking with a new-look atop their batting order for the opening game of their series with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Trevor Story remains Boston’s leadoff hitter for Friday’s Red Sox-Rays matchup at Tropicana Field. The second baseman debuted in the top spot Thursday in the Red Sox’s loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, and manager Alex Cora will keep him there with hopes he adds some dynamism to Boston’s lineup.

It’s a noteworthy call because Kiké Hernández returns to the lineup after watching from the bench Thursday. Hernández had been Boston’s leadoff hitter for the first 12 games of the season but he’ll bat sixth against Tampa Bay and play center field.

Jackie Bradley Jr. moves from center field to right field to accommodate Hernández’s return.

Boston’s infield will look different than Thursday, as Rafael Devers returns to third base after spending one game as designated hitter. Bobby Dalbec returns to first base, from third, and drops in the batting order from fifth to seventh, bumping Travis Shaw, who played first base Thursday, to the designated-hitter role.

Right-handed pitcher Michael Wacha starts for Boston. He allowed one or zero runs in each of his first two starts.

Two-time Cy Young award winner Corey Kluber is the Rays’ starter.