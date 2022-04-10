Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineups: Trevor Story, Jackie Bradley Jr. Sit

NESN Logo Sign In

A pair of Red Sox utility players will make their first start of the 2022 Major League Baseball season Sunday night in the Bronx.

Both Christian Arroyo and Jonathan Araúz are in Boston’s starting nine for the series finale against the New York Yankees in prime time. Arroyo will platoon right field in place of Jackie Bradley Jr., while Araúz takes over at second base as Trevor Story receives his first day off as a member of the Red Sox.

Also making his first start of the year for Boston is Kevin Plawecki, who will do the catching for Tanner Houck. The young right-hander logged a combined 13 1/3 innings against the Yankees last season, compiling a 2.70 ERA with 16 strikeouts.

Houck will be opposite New York left-hander Tanner Houck, who posted an 0-2 record with a 3.29 ERA over five starts against Boston in 2021.

Here are the starting lineups for Sunday night’s Red Sox-Yankees contest:

RED SOX (0-2)

Kiké Hernández, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Christian Arroyo, RF

Alex Verdugo, LF

Kevin Plawecki, C

Jonathan Araúz, 2B

Tanner Houck, RHP (0-0, 0.00 ERA)