Red Sox Wrap: Boston Drops Fourth Straight As Blue Jays Win In Extras

The Red Sox were one out away from snapping their three-game losing streak, but Boston instead extended that skid to four games with a 6-5 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night at Rogers Centre.
The Red Sox drop to 7-11 while the Blue Jays improved to 12-6.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Red Sox struggled against Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman when the two teams met at Fenway Park on Thursday, and a change of scenery did little to help. Gausman had the ball again Tuesday for Toronto, and he pulled together another impressive outing on his own turf.
Gausman lasted six innings, striking out nine with no walks (he has yet to walk anyone this season) while scattering four hits. Boston did score one run while he was on the mound, though it was unearned since it came on a sacrifice fly.
The Red Sox had an easier time against the Blue Jays’ bullpen. In the eighth inning, Trevor Story belted an RBI double to help tie the game 2-2, then Alex Verdugo hit a sacrifice fly to give Boston the lead. The Red Sox tacked on two more runs to take a healthy lead.
But it wouldn’t hold as the Red Sox struggled to finish yet again. With the taste of Monday night’s Bo Bichette grand slam in the eighth inning likely still sitting sour in their mouths — not to mention Kevin Kiermaier’s walk-off in Tampa Bay over the weekend — Boston surrendered the lead in the ninth to force extras.
In the end, it was a sacrifice fly from Raimel Tapia that sealed the 6-5 win for Toronto in the bottom of the 10th.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Xander Bogaerts had a great night offensively, going 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs.
— Nick Pivetta had a better outing, even though he still allowed two runs. He finished with three hits, four walks and six strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings.
— George Springer’s two-run home run tied the game for the Blue Jays in the ninth inning.
