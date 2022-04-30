Resetting Patriots’ Day 3 Draft Order Entering Final Four Rounds

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots selected one player on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft: Chattanooga offensive lineman Cole Strange at No. 29 overall.

On Day 2, they took two, trading up for Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton at No. 50 and grabbing Houston cornerback/return man Marcus Jones at No. 85.

They could be much more active on Saturday.

The Patriots enter the third and final day of this year’s draft armed with a total of seven selections: three in the fourth round, three in the sixth and one in the seventh. Here’s a look at where each of those picks falls:

Will New England draft a player at all seven of those slots? That’s unlikely. The Patriots already have executed three trades in this draft and could swing more on Day 3 to either move up the board or acquire additional picks in 2023. They made one future-focused deal Friday night, moving down from No. 94 to No. 137 in exchange for a third-rounder in next year’s draft.

The Patriots will add at least some players over the course of Saturday afternoon, though, and they have a number of perceived roster weaknesses that still need addressing.