Video Shared By The Masters Heightens Tiger Woods Speculation

We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves, but it’s starting to feel like we’re going to see Tiger Woods hit the links at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday.

There’s been steadily growing speculation that Woods will make his triumphant return to official tournament play at the 2022 Masters. It all started when the 15-time major winner was not included on the list of past Masters champions who won’t be playing this week, and the buzz reached a new level Sunday when Woods finally addressed his status and practiced at Augusta.

If that wasn’t enough to have golf fans all sorts of jazzed, The Masters on Sunday night celebrated Woods’ return to one of the sport’s most historic courses by sharing a minute-long video of his latest training session.

Oddsmakers, of course, have prepared for Woods competing for a sixth green jacket this year. The 46-year-old currently is a 50-to-1 bet at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the 2022 Masters.