Antonio Brown Comments On Future Of His NFL Playing Career

The last time fans saw Antonio Brown on the gridiron, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver was shirtless and walking to the locker room, and it appears that memory may be the last of Brown’s career.

There has been very little interest in free agency for Brown’s services after his Jan. 2 meltdown. Brown has also refused to get ankle surgery unless he receives commitment from a team.

At a Fan Controlled Football game, Brown was asked about the future of his NFL career.

“Obviously, we live the game, but you can’t play forever,” Brown said Saturday, per Pro Football Talk. “I think I’m a great player that’s done everything in the game.”

Brown also added, when asked if he plans on playing in the 2022-23 season, “Nah, don’t play yourself looking at me to play.”

Anything is possible in the NFL, and it would not be surprising if a team were to convince themselves they can handle the potential drama Brown may bring to a team, because he is that talented. Even if he doesn’t play, Brown could potentially be an NFL owner alongside Kanye West, though there has not been much traction to that potential idea since it was floated on March 8.

If the 33-year-old truly is retired, he would end his 12-year NFL career with 928 receptions, 12,291 receiving yards and 83 touchdowns.