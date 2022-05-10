FOX CEO Shares Details About Tom Brady’s New Job With Network

NESN Logo Sign In

Whenever he decides to end his illustrious playing career, Tom Brady will become the new face of FOX’s NFL coverage.

FOX CEO Lachlan Murdoch on Tuesday announced Brady will take over as the network’s lead NFL analyst after he retires. And those won’t be the quarterback’s only responsibilities for the network.

Per Murdoch, Brady also will serve as a FOX Sports “ambassador” during his post-playing days.

“We are pleased to announce that immediately following his playing career, seven-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady will be joining us at FOX Sports as our lead analyst,” Murdoch said in a statement.

“Over the course of this long-term agreement, Tom will not only call our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt, but will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives. We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the FOX team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season.”

"We are pleased to announce that immediately following his playing career, 7-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady will be joining us at @FOXSports as our lead analyst. pic.twitter.com/fJTOQJ9BwM — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 10, 2022

The terms of Brady’s FOX agreement have yet to be reported.