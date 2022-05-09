Patriots Officially Sign These Eight Undrafted Rookies To 90-Man Roster

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots officially announced their 2022 undrafted free agent class Monday.

New England signed a total of eight undrafted rookies to their 90-man roster ahead of next week’s rookie minicamp. All eight signings had been previously reported.

The full list:

DB Devin Hafford, Tarleton State

P Jake Julien, Eastern Michigan

QB D’Eriq King, Miami

DL DeMarcus Mitchell, Purdue

DE LaBryan Ray, Alabama

OL Kody Russey, Houston

DB Brenden Schooler, Texas

OL Liam Shanahan, LSU

King is the headliner of this UDFA crop, and the Patriots listing him as a quarterback is notable. King played QB at Miami and Houston but plans to be a multi-positional player for the Patriots.

“I talked to (Patriots director of player personnel) Matt Groh, and he was excited,” King told Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson after signing. “I’m thankful for the opportunity. He told me I’ll do a little bit of everything — receiver, quarterback, running back — whatever I can do to stick.”

Hafford had six interceptions and 13 passes defended last season, earning Defensive Player of the Year honors in the FCS Western Athletic Conference. Julien will compete with incumbent Jake Bailey in the Patriots’ first punter battle since 2019. Mitchell and Ray will look to earn spots in New England’s new-look front seven, with the latter coming off an Alabama career that was derailed by injuries. Russey and Shanahan are center prospects with extensive collegiate experience. Schooler, who played safety and wide receiver in college, profiles as a potential asset in kick/punt coverage.