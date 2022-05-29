Red Sox Not Concerned With Highly Questioned ‘Deadened’ Baseballs

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox lead another offensive onslaught, beating the Baltimore Orioles 12-2 on Sunday at Fenway Park.

Five players belted home runs in a 15-hit performance by Boston’s lineup. All nine starters recorded a hit and all 11 players to receive an at-bat got on base.

After the game, a reporter asked about the deadened baseballs, a hot topic surrounding the MLB and the league-wide offensive struggles to start the 2022 season.

“We haven’t talked about the baseball here,” Alex Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “That hasn’t been a topic here. With us, it’s just the weather was horrendous (to start the season). It’s warm now, they’re feeling good about themselves.

“It started in Atlanta. And, we’ve been doing damage in the zone too. We’ve been doing a good job using the whole field and we’re supposed to hit and I know we had a few games where we didn’t score. The (game) in Chicago we walked seven times (and only scored once), yesterday, we had like nine (walks) and 10 hits. So the line is moving, now (we just have to) cash in with runners in scoring position and when we do that, we will score a lot of runs.”

Cora certainly does not appear to be worried about the new baseballs, and for good reason. He was asked the questions just minutes after a 12-run effort concluded, and the team scored 16 runs twice in the previous series against the Chicago White Sox. With the right approach, the Red Sox do not seem to have any issues scoring runs.

Boston will take on the Orioles for the rubber match of the five-game series at Fenway Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET