Red Sox Vs. Braves Lineups: Kevin Plawecki Boston’s Only Change For Series Finale

The Boston Red Sox are sticking with what worked against the Atlanta Braves.
Alex Cora has made only one change for Wednesday’s Red Sox-Braves game, replacing catcher Christian Vázquez with Kevin Plawecki, who starts for the first time since Friday. Plawecki will bat eighth in the finale of the two-game series, occupying the same spot in Boston’s order Vázquez occupied Tuesday in the Red Sox’s 9-4 win over the the Braves.
Plawecki is behind the plate, as Nathan Eovaldi starts on the mound for the Red Sox. The right-handed pitcher has allowed three or fewer runs in each of his six starts this season.
Righty Ian Anderson starts for the Braves.
NESN will air Red Sox-Braves in full, with pregame coverage beginning at 6 p.m. with “Red Sox First Pitch,” followed by “Red Sox Gameday Live” at 6:30 p.m. First pitch from Truist Park is scheduled for 7:20 p.m., and postgame coverage will follow the final out.
Remember, if you’re on the go, you can stream Red Sox-Braves online at Watch NESN Live and on the NESN app.
Here are the starting lineups in Wednesday’s Red Sox-Braves game.
RED SOX (11-18)
Kiké Hernández, CF
Rafael Devers, 3B
J.D. Martinez, DH
Xander Bogaerts, SS
Alex Verdugo, LF
Trevor Story, 2B
Franchy Cordero, 1B
Kevin Plawecki, C
Jackie Bradley Jr., RF
Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (1-1, 2.94 ERA)
ATLANTA BRAVES (14-17)
Dansby Swanson, SS
Matt Olson, 1B
Travis d’Arnaud, C
Austin Riley, 3B
Marcell Ozuna, LF
Ozzie Albies, 2B
Adam Duvall, CF
Orlando Arcia, DH
Travis Demeritte, RF
Ian Anderson, RHP (3-1, 4.01 ERA)