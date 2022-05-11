Red Sox’s Michael Wacha Provides Update Amid Injured List Stint

NESN Logo Sign In

Michael Wacha recently was forced to put a hot start to his Red Sox tenure on hold.

Wacha, who boasts a 3-0 record and 1.38 ERA on the young 2022 Major League Baseball season, was placed on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to May 5) before this past Sunday’s series finale against the Chicago White Sox. Given Wacha’s history with oblique issues, Boston opted for a cautious approach with the right-hander when he experienced soreness on his side.

The 30-year-old Wacha met with the media before Tuesday’s road win over the Atlanta Braves and shared an update on his status.

“I’ve been feeling pretty good,” Wacha told reporters, per The Boston Globe. “I feel like each day I just keep getting better and better. And so, hopefully that progression continues and I can get back to that 100 percent.”

Wacha also explained how he and the Red Sox are treating the ailment as they aim for a full recovery.

“We’re trying not to flare that thing back up,” he told reporters. “But (we’ve been doing) a lot of activating the core and getting it to where it’s moving the right way and working the way they should. Some of the workouts are a little modified, but I’m still getting pretty much the same work.”

Should Wacha’s time away from the Red Sox be limited to 15 days, he would be eligible to make his return to the mound May 20 when Boston hosts the Seattle Mariners.