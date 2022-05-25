Where Red Sox’s Chris Sale, James Paxton Stand In Rehab Progress

NESN Logo Sign In

Even though there’s no imminent return at the moment, there continues to be positive progress made by Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale as he works his way back to pitching on a major league mound this season.

Sale, who sustained a stress fracture in his ribcage in February and then had a non-COVID related medical setback, threw a 15-pitch bullpen session in Fort Meyers, Fla., on Tuesday, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

Speier also reported that Sale is going to ramp things up with a 25-pitch bullpen session slated for Friday and will likely throw another one next week. If things go according to plan, the Red Sox are hopeful Sale could throw in a live batting practice in the near future.

Performing well in those areas would then lead Sale to having to clear two more obstacles — pitching in a simulated game and a rehab assignment — before rejoining the Red Sox.

“He’s in good spirits. He liked what he saw,? Red Sox manager Alex Cora told Speier, after speaking to Sale and pitching coordinator Walter Miranda. “This whole rehab stuff, sometimes it’s frustrating, but it seems like as soon as he got to the mound he’s in a better place. (Sale and Miranda) both feel like (his ramp-up is) a lot different than last year as far as building up and his arm.”

Sale isn’t the only Red Sox pitcher going through the rehab process. Left-hander James Paxton, who Boston signed this past offseason, is continuing his recovery from Tommy John surgery and is currently working out with the Red Sox in Chicago, per Speier.

Paxton threw from 60 feet on flat ground on Tuesday and plans to step out to 75 feet on Thursday. Paxton told Speier he’s pleased with where he is at with his rehab.