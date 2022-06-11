Celtics Fans Continue To Shower Draymond Green With Boos In Game 4

NESN Logo Sign In

Draymond Green quickly became a villain in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, and that didn’t change in Game 4 on Friday.

There was much chatter after Wednesday over Boston Celtics fans’ NSFW chants toward Green. Almost everyone had something to say about it, including NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

Even before the game started, Celtics fans at TD Garden welcomed in Klay Thompson and Green with boos. Thompson relished in the boos as they continued during the game with Green receiving the spotlight.

Green, unwilling, added more fuel to the crowd as the Golden State Warriors forward picked up two fouls in the first quarter and did not pick up a single basket — putting Green at more fouls (17) than points (15) in the NBA Finals after one quarter.