How Adam Silver Feels About ‘Energy’ Celtics Fans Brought In Game 3

It appears everyone under the sun had a take on Celtics fans’ NSFW chants toward Draymond Green, but the law of the land, Adam Silver, weighed in on the discussion.

Boston fans brought it in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. It was the first finals game at TD Garden in 10 years, and the fans made sure it was a memorable experience for the Golden State Warriors. Green was subjected to boos and “(expletive) you Draymond” chants throughout Wednesday night.

Everyone from media, to the Celtics — current and former players — to the Warriors, even relatives of Boston and Golden State players and Green himself had something to say about the chants, positive or otherwise.

NBA commissioner spoke with WCVB’s Peter Eliopoulos on Thursday and gave his assessment of the NFSW chants from Celtics fans.

“I want fans to enjoy themselves,” Silver said, “Of course, from the league office, you want to see it done with respect for all the participants, but I get it. I love the energy the Boston fans bring to the game.”

Silver’s comments were not an endorsement of the language Celtics fans used, but the commissioner seems to understand fans will be fans, and they are what makes the NBA a must-watch league night in and night out.

After a day of takes, Boston fans will surely bring the same energy they brought in Game 3 to Friday’s Game 4 as the Celtics hope to take a commanding 3-1 series lead against the Warriors at TD Garden.