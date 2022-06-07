What’s Led To Celtics’ Continuous Turnover Troubles? Ime Udoka Explains

NESN Logo Sign In

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka and his players continue to stress the importance of solving their turnover troubles, but playoff game after playoff game Boston has put itself in the same bind.

It was the case during the Celtics’ run through the Eastern Conference, especially in games against the Miami Heat, and now has transitioned to the NBA Finals stage. Boston turned the ball over 19 times against the Golden State on Sunday, and it helped the Warriors tie the series with a Game 2 victory.

It’s prompted one question throughout the city: Why can’t the Celtics stop those issues?

Udoka on Tuesday acknowledged the underlying reasons why Boston continues to turn the ball over. He also noted how the Celtics are 13-2 this postseason when they have 15 or fewer turnovers and 0-5 when they have 16 or more.

“(The) majority is over-penetrating, playing in the crowd, as I talk about quite often. Just not keeping it simple,” Udoka told reporters before Game 3 in Boston, as transcribed by ASAP Sports. “You look at Game 1 where we had 33 assists on 43 baskets, crisp and sharp with our ball movements, not in the crowd. Led to a lot of wide-open threes against a team that packs the paint.

“To have 19 (turnovers) for 33 (points) and 11 in the first half last game, 15 of those 19 were steals. That’s directly playing in the crowd,” Udoka continued. “Unforced at times, but also over-penetrating. Have to have carryover and consistency in that area.”

Celtics stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have been two of the biggest culprits of those miscues. Brown’s ballhandling has, at least at times, proven to be a liability on the offensive end. He added to Udoka’s point with another contributing factor.