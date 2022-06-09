Will Stephen Curry Play Game 4 Vs. Celtics? Injury Update On Warriors Star

NESN Logo Sign In

Stephen Curry couldn’t have been any clearer about his availability for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

“I’m going to play, that’s all I know right now,” the Warriors star told reporters Thursday, one day after the Celtics defeated Golden State 116-100 at TD Garden in Boston to take a 2-1 series lead.

Curry got tangled up in a sea of bodies on a loose ball late in the fourth quarter Wednesday. He subsequently left the contest with Boston comfortably ahead on the scoreboard and explained after the game he aggravated the same left foot he sprained against the Celtics back in March.

Curry doesn’t expect the injury to cost him any games during the NBA Finals, though. Instead, his focus is on rest, recovery and managing any discomfort he might deal with before Game 4 on Friday night.

“About 10 and a half hours of sleep, a couple of dunks in the ice bucket and that’s about it for now,” Curry said Thursday. “And then take advantage of the day and tomorrow to get completely ready for the game, get as much recovery and healing as possible. I understand how important Game 4 is and I’m excited about the opportunity.”

Curry did not undergo an MRI after Game 3. The Warriors seemingly dodged a bullet with their best player, who has been excellent for most of the NBA Finals despite the Celtics leading by a game. It’ll be interesting to see whether he deals with any physical limitations moving forward.

“Because I went through what I went through during the regular season and coming back, I know exactly what it is and what I’ve got to deal with and the soreness/pain level and all that,” Curry said. “So, once I got checked out (Wednesday night), I knew I wouldn’t have to go get any extra tests, just because we’ve been through this before and have a good understanding of what it is, same foot and all that.