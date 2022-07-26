Bears GM Speaks Highly Of N’Keal Harry In First Post-Trade Comments

NESN Logo Sign In

You’d be hard-pressed to find any Patriots fans with positive things to say about N’Keal Harry. If actual New England coaches and players were being honest, they probably wouldn’t speak that highly of the 2019 first-round pick, either.

But the Chicago Bears are new to the Harry experience, and thus they’re optimistic about the 24-year-old wide receiver.

The Bears acquired Harry two weeks ago via trade with the Patriots, who only received a 2024 seventh-round draft pick in return. Chicago general manager Ryan Poles, entering his first year on the job, was asked Tuesday about a player who, at this juncture, is considered a major bust.

“I’m excited about him,” Poles said, via NBC Sports Chicago’s Josh Schrock. “Really good skill set. Great physical traits and something to prove.”

Obviously, Poles wasn’t going to rip Harry in his first training camp news conference. Plus, there’s at least some reason to believe that a change of scenery could do wonders for Harry, who’s talented but had many things working against him in New England, including his own performance.

In 33 games over three seasons with the Patriots, Harry caught just 57 passes for 598 yards and four touchdowns.