CT Sun Notebook: Alyssa Thomas Makes History, Jonquel Jones Returns

Alyssa Thomas made history for the Connecticut Sun this week and also saw the return of Jonquel Jones.

Thomas recorded the franchise’s first and her first ever WNBA triple-double in Friday’s 94-84 victory over the Minnesota Lynx. She had 15 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds on the history-making night.

First career triple-double, first triple-double in @ConnecticutSun franchise history? That's ALL Alyssa Thomas ?@athomas_25 has been named your Eastern Conference Player of the Week ? pic.twitter.com/WHZFMwcTJO — WNBA (@WNBA) July 26, 2022

Thomas reflected on her performance following the game, as seen on NESN+ postgame coverage.

“The greatest players in the world play in this league and to leave your mark like that, I think this one is probably the most special to me,” she said.

The Sun were without Jones due to health and safety protocol for the three straight games, and Thomas also discussed what it was like anxiously awaiting JJ’s return.

“She’s a big part of what we do, but we have that next up mentality. We didn’t have her in the (WNBA) Bubble. I didn’t play last season,” the 6-foot-2 forward noted. “We know what it feels like to play without somebody, and everybody steps up and pitches in. If we’re playing this well right now and when we add her back, she’s the reigning MVP, so that just makes us that more dangerous.”