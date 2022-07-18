Red Sox Midseason Superlatives: 2022 First-Half MVP, Biggest Surprise, More

NESN Logo Sign In

The first half of the 2022 Major League Baseball season featured both highs and lows for the Boston Red Sox, who entered the All-Star break in fourth place in the American League East with a 48-45 record.

On one hand, the Red Sox are very much in the AL wild card race, sitting two games behind the Toronto Blue Jays (50-43) for the third and final spot. On the other, they’re 16 1/2 games behind the New York Yankees (64-28) for first place in the division a season after reaching the AL Championship Series, and there are serious questions as to whether Boston is a legitimate World Series contender.

The Red Sox certainly are capable of making a second-half run, especially if their internal reinforcements provide a boost and Boston acquires additional help before the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline. But Alex Cora’s club needs to perform better against top-tier competition, particularly within the division.

The All-Star break always is a good time to recalibrate. Before turning the page, let’s evaluate Boston’s performance to date by handing out some first-half superlatives.

Biggest surprise: Rob Refsnyder

There are a few candidates here — and we’ll get to them later — but let’s give the nod to Refsnyder, who signed a minor league contract with the Red Sox over the offseason and since has become an important piece of Boston’s outfield puzzle, especially with Kiké Hernández sidelined. Refsnyder, a 31-year-old journeyman, entered the break slashing .338/.409/.525 with three home runs and 11 RBIs in 29 games (93 plate appearances). He’s been really good against left-handers, with his 1.135 OPS and 216 wRC+ ranking second among all MLB hitters with at least 40 plate appearances versus southpaws.

Best moment: Red Sox rally twice vs. Yankees on July 9

There were the three complete games, tossed by Nathan Eovaldi, Nick Pivetta and Michael Wacha. And there also was Franchy Cordero’s walk-off grand slam against the Seattle Mariners on May 22, among other highlights. But the Red Sox’s hard-fought, 10-inning win over the Yankees on July 9 seemed to signify — at the time, at least — that Boston isn’t to be taken lightly this season.

Alex Verdugo tied the score 3-3 with an eighth-inning single off Clay Holmes, who’s been absolutely dominant for the Yankees in 2022. Then, after Jeter Downs pulled the Red Sox to within a run in the 10th inning on his first major league hit, Verdugo gave Boston a 6-5 victory with a two-run single. The Red Sox had dropped the first two games of the series at Fenway Park, but they beat the Yankees the following night, as well, to salvage a split.