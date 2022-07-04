Red Sox Notes: Kutter Crawford Stars In Boston’s Independence Day Win

NESN Logo Sign In

The term “bullpen game” is usually reserved for contests where you see the manager more than anyone else. The skipper will make the stroll from dugout to mound on a number of occasions, playing the matchup game, and picking their spots in hopes to steal a victory.

The Red Sox described their Monday win over the Tampa Bay Rays as a “bullpen game,” but Kutter Crawford had other ideas, holding the Rays to zero earned runs on just two hits over 5 1/3 innings pitched in a shutout victory where Boston only deployed three pitchers.

That's a 7K day for Kutter Crawford! pic.twitter.com/estZlZfx8U — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 4, 2022

Manager Alex Cora was appreciative of Crawford’s ability to step up in a pinch, and guide the Red Sox to a victory.

“He made all his pitches. It was impressive,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Good breaking ball, good cutter, good changeup and the fastball played. He was under control up to the last hitter. It was good to see.”

Crawford himself was happy with the outing, after allowing four earned runs in his last appearance with Boston.

“It went pretty well. I had pretty good command of all five of my pitches,” Crawford said. “I just kind of kept going right at guys, whenever I fell behind in the count, to get right back in it with a cutter or curveball, you know, just went right at guys.