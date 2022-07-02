Red Sox Vs. Cubs Lineups: Boston Looks To Get Back In Win Column

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox look to bounce back Saturday after blowing a 4-0 lead to the Cubs on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

Boston’s bullpen couldn’t get it done against Chicago in the Red Sox’s first trip to Wrigley since 2012. Command issues were apparent while manager Alex Cora called it a “weird day” for the offense.

When it comes to the lineups, Cora is making just one change from Friday. Kevin Plawecki will handle the catching duties for Josh Winckowski, who hopes to continue his recent hot stretch and win his fourth game of the season, meaning Christian Vázquez gets the game off. Winckowski will oppose Alec Mills, who has a 9.87 ERA for the Cubs.

First pitch from Wrigley Field is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. You can catch the game on FOX.

Here are the full lineups for Friday’s Red Sox-Cubs game:

BOSTON RED SOX (43-34)

Jarren Duran, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Alex Verdugo, LF

Trevor Story, 2B

Franchy Cordero, 1B

Kevin Plawecki, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., RF

Josh Winckowski, RHP (3-1, 3.60 ERA)