Red Sox’s Michael Wacha Scratched From Upcoming Start Vs. Yankees

The injury woes just keep happening for the starting rotation of the Boston Red Sox.

After the Red Sox skipped over Michael Wacha’s scheduled start Monday due to a “heavy arm” issue the right-hander is dealing with, manager Alex Cora revealed Thursday that Wacha may need more time to recover from the ailment.

Wacha was expected to pitch Friday night against the New York Yankees, but the Red Sox will push him back again, according to multiple reports.

The hope was more rest for Wacha in-between starts would correct the arm issue and prevent him from winding up on the injured list for a second time this season, but that’s now a possible scenario, per The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams. Wacha’s first stint on the IL in May was due to left intercostal irritation.

Wacha has been one of the team’s most consistent starters in his first season with the Red Sox. Through 13 starts this season, Wacha has posted a 6-1 record to go along with a 2.69 ERA.

Boston will now have two starting pitching slots to fill for Friday and Saturday in their series against the Yankees.

The Red Sox certainly haven’t had great injury luck with their starting pitchers. Garrett Whitlock, Nathan Eovaldi and Rich Hill are all currently on the IL. Whitlock, who will go back into the bullpen upon his return, and Eovaldi are closer to coming back with the two set to begin rehab assignments this weekend.