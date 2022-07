NESN Logo Sign In

Rafael Devers showed Thursday night why he’s deserving to be an All-Star starter.

The Boston Red Sox hope to avoid a sweep against the Tampa Bay Rays, and their star showed up big by crushing a Drew Rasmussen pitch 393 feet at Tropicana Field.

Raffy makes it look so easy. pic.twitter.com/gLmZ3ZbRhX — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 15, 2022

The homer was Devers’ 20th of the year, and it comes on the day Major League Hall of Famer David Ortiz showered the third baseman with praise.

You can watch the Red Sox take on the Rays live on NESN.