Yankees Ace Gerrit Cole Doesn’t Want Juan Soto To Land With This Team

Gerrit Cole wants to see Juan Soto join the Yankees if the Nationals trade the All-Star outfielder. After all, who wouldn’t want to be teammates with a generational talent?

But if Soto is shipped out of Washington, D.C., and he’s not bound for the Bronx, there’s one destination Cole really is hoping the 23-year-old avoids.

Cole was among the many 2022 All-Stars who addressed Soto’s uncertain future in the nation’s capital during Monday’s media availability before the Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium. As you might imagine, the Yankees right-hander doesn’t want to see Soto end up with the Red Sox.

“You know where I really don?t want him going? I don’t want him going up to Boston,” Cole told reporters, per NJ.com. “But if he’s going to go, I want him to come to us. He’s going to be a generational great, so whatever organization gets him, if they do indeed trade him, is going to be in a good spot if they can keep him for the next 10 years.”

Soto landing in New York seemingly isn’t a pipe dream for Cole and his Yankees teammates. MLB insider Jon Heyman tabbed the Bronx as the fourth-likeliest landing spot for the Home Run Derby champion and another league reporter believes the Yankees will “offer whatever it takes” to acquire Soto.

New York already boasts an embarrassment of riches, which is reflected in its 64-28 record that leads the entire big leagues. If you add Soto to the mix of Aaron Judge and company, the Yankees might become virtually unstoppable.